2 charged in slaying of military couple in their front yard

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Fairfax County Police have charged two men in the fatal shooting of a military couple in the front yard of their Springfield home.

Police announced the arrests of Ronnie Marshall, 20, and D’Angelo Strand, 19, of Fort Washington, Maryland, on Thursday evening. They are charged with two counts of second-degree murder and firearms violations and are being held without bond. Court records do not list an attorney for either man.

Police identified the victims of the shooting as Army Col. Dr. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Army Retired Col. Brenda McDaniel, 63.

“We’re here because two pillars of our community, of our country, really, were gunned down viciously in their own front yard,” Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Thursday.

News outlets report that Davis said the motive was a dispute, but investigators are still trying to determine what it was about. Marshall and Strand worked with one of the couple's relatives. The chief declined to say where.