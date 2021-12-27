 Skip to main content
2 children killed, 3 injured in South Florida hit-and-run

WILTON MANORS, Fla. (AP) — Two children were killed and another three children were hospitalized with injuries when a car plowed into them and fled the scene in South Florida on Monday, authorities said.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that it was investigating what happened outside an apartment building in Wilton Manors, Florida, along with the Wilton Manors Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The sheriff's office didn't immediately provide ages for any of the children.

The Wilton Manor Police Department tweeted that a family reunification center was set up at the City Hall Emergency Operation Center. Wilton Manors is located just outside of Fort Lauderdale.

