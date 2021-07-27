2 Colorado officers under investigation after violent arrest

Haubert and Martinez were dispatched Friday afternoon to investigate a trespassing report. The officers encountered three people who had outstanding felony warrants and tried to arrest them. Two ran way, the documents say.

Haubert drew his pistol and pointed it at the third suspect, who did not resist. Haubert allegedly grabbed the back of the man's neck, pressed his gun against the man’s head, then struck the man's head with his pistol at least seven times while ordering him to lie on his stomach, the documents say. Haubert allegedly choked the man until the man had trouble speaking. “If you move, I will shoot you,” Haubert told the man, according to the affidavit.

The man repeatedly said “You're killing me,” began to lose consciousness and started crying, the documents say.

The man was hospitalized after the arrest.

A still image taken from an officer’s body camera footage and included in the affidavit allegedly shows Haubert choking the man. On the footage, Haubert told a sergeant after the arrest, “I was going to shoot him but I didn’t know if I had a round in it or not,” the documents state. Haubert also said blood on the man was from "pistol-whipping him.”