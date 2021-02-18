 Skip to main content
2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call
2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

DALLAS (AP) — Two Dallas police officers were shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call Thursday, the police chief said.

A statement from the department said the two were shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia on Twitter asked for prayers for the two officers. He said the search for the suspect was ongoing.

Police spokesman Carlos Almeida said SWAT officers were responding to the scene. He said he had no further details, noting that it was still an active scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

