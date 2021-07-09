2 dead, 1 wounded in murder-suicide at Texas restaurant

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators were trying to determine Friday what prompted a man to open fire at a married couple he apparently didn’t know, killing one of them and wounding the other, before fatally shooting himself inside a popular downtown Houston seafood restaurant.

The couple was finishing dinner in the bar of the Downtown Aquarium Restaurant shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday when the man approached them, pulled out a gun and “immediately started firing rounds” at them, Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said.

According to witnesses and security video from the restaurant, the man had been sitting at the other end of the bar when he got up, walked over to the couple and shot them, police said. The 29-year-old husband died at the scene while his 24-year-old wife was shot at least once in the leg.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition, Slinkard said. No other injuries were reported, and no identities were immediately released. Autopsies for the two men who died were scheduled for Friday.

“Preliminarily it appears that there was very little or possibly no interaction at all before this shooting occurred,” Slinkard said at a Thursday night news conference.