2 dead, 2 injured by lightning strike near White House

China says it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the U.S. on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-narcotics efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The measures announced Friday are the latest in a promised series of steps intended to punish Washington for allowing the visit to the island claimed by Beijing as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary. China is holding threatening military exercises in six zones off the coast of the island republic. Missiles were also fired over Taiwan. China opposes the self-governing island having its own contacts with foreign governments.