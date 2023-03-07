On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Two Americans are back on U.S. soil Tuesday after surviving a deadly kidnapping in Mexico, and have been taken to a Texas hospital for treatment. Two other Americans were killed.

» The Biden administration is considering detaining migrant families who cross into the U.S. illegally as it prepares to end COVID-19 restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

» The Federal Reserve could increase the size of its interest rate hikes and raise borrowing costs to higher levels than previously projected if evidence continues to point to a robust economy, Chair Jerome Powell says in prepared testimony to a Senate panel.

» Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as the architect of a new conservative vision for the nation during his annual State of the State address.

Observing, understanding and modeling severe thunderstorms | Across the Sky podcast DaNa Carlis, the Director of the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory, talks about the mission of his team and what they do to improve our understanding of severe storms and the accuracy of warnings.

» The U.K. government says it's ready for human-rights legal challenges to a tough new law intended to stop tens of thousands of migrants a year reaching the country in small boats across the English Channel.

» Five women who said they were denied abortions even when pregnancy endangered their lives are suing Texas over its abortion ban.

» A second person died following a stampede after a rap concert in Rochester, New York.

» A new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research indicates that voters support adjusting the number of immigrants and asylum-seekers allowed into the country.

How will artificial intelligence reshape our world? | The Ethical Life podcast 🎧 The hosts discuss the promises and pitfalls of this new technology, which is nearly certain to change the way we interact with each other.

» Federal agriculture officials are proposing a new rule that would clarify the meaning of meat labels that say foods are “Made in the USA.”

» A rocket made by the largest metal 3D printer is set to lift off this week. It is 85% 3D printed.