2 dead, 20 missing in North Carolina county flooded by Fred

Kevin Sandefur, CEO and founder of BearWaters Brewing Company in Canton, told reporters the flooding wiped out an outdoor seating section the brewery added to make customers feel safer during the pandemic.

“It was very frightening. I was more concerned for everybody’s safety," he said. “My partner was the last one out of the building and barely made it out of here in his truck before they closed the bridges and the streets because it was up that high. It’s very scary how quickly it came up and overwhelmed us.”

An emergency shelter at a nearby high school housed 11 people Thursday.

North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper planned to join Haywood County officials Thursday afternoon to survey flood damage. Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis toured the area earlier in the day.

Farther north, about 10 families evacuated their homes in the rural town of Western in central New York as waters rose.

“I’ve got three roads that are closed and 15 that have flooding,” said Western town Supervisor Diane Butler, who noted the town is still recovering from a tornado last month that downed trees and damaged homes.

Butler said there were no injuries.