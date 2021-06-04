2 deputies fired at man killed in Minneapolis arrest attempt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crowds vandalized buildings and stole from businesses in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood after law enforcement officers on a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot a man they were trying to arrest for illegally possessing a gun, authorities said Friday.

Authorities did not immediately release the name of the man killed in the shooting Thursday afternoon, but a woman who was in a longtime relationship with him identified him as Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old father of three.

The woman, Shelly Hopkins, said Smith, who was Black, had been harassed by police since he was in high school. She feared he had been killed when she heard about the shooting, then saw his vehicle on the news. While she was at the scene she got a call from the medical examiner's office confirming his death.

“We have a very big spiritual connection, and my intuition kicked in and I just had a feeling,” Hopkins said. “I knew something wasn’t right. ... I didn’t want to believe it.”