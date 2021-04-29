2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others also dead in N.C. standoff

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.

The Watauga County Sheriff's office said Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were dispatched to a home in Boone at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday after the homeowner and his family didn't report to work or answer telephone calls. Both were hit by gunfire. Other officers were able to pull out Ward, who later died at a hospital. Fox died at the scene.

"The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence," the statement said. Sheriff Len Hagaman said they were the suspect's mother and stepfather, WSOC-TV reported.

A Boone Police officer, a Boone firefighter and an Appalachian State University police officer were shot at during an initial attempt to rescue the deputies, and the Boone police officer was hit, but he escaped injury to his Kevlar helmet equipment, Hagaman told WSOC.

Morganton Department of Public Safety Maj. Ryan Lander told The News Herald just before 11 p.m. that the suspect appeared to have killed himself, the newspaper reported.

Hagaman said Ward died at a hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.