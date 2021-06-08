2 face arraignment in road-rage shooting that killed boy, 6

The two remained jailed on $1 million bail each and it wasn't immediately clear whether they had attorneys to speak for them.

At least $500,000 in rewards had been offered from all around the country for information leading to an arrest in the case, authorities said.

“We had hundreds of tips from the public, it was extremely helpful,” Goodbrand said, declining to discuss the reward money.

The car, which the CHP described as a white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen, was relatively rare and that helped investigators examining surveillance footage, Goodbrand said.

Lee was believed to be driving the car and Eriz was in the front seat and is suspected to be the gunman, said county District Attorney Todd Spitzer, who held up a photograph of Aiden at the news conference.

Spitzer said charges being considered included murder “for doing a reckless act” that results in death and shooting into an occupied vehicle, which carries a possible sentence of seven years in state prison but with sentencing enhancements could bring 25 years to life.

Spitzer said the little boy killed doing what so many of us do every day — ride on the freeways — gripped the county of 3 million people.