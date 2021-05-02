 Skip to main content
2 killed, 23 hurt when boat capsizes off San Diego coast
AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized Sunday just off the San Diego coast, authorities said.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals, the department said in a statement.

Boats and aircraft were still searching around midday for other possible survivors in the water near the Cabrillo National Monument, the department said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

