AP

2 killed after small plane, paraglider collide near Houston

  • Updated
  • 0

FULSHEAR, Texas (AP) — Two people were killed after a small plane collided with a paraglider Tuesday morning near Houston, officials said.

The single-engine Cessna 208 had taken off from Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when it collided midair with the paraglider at around 9:40 a.m. about 50 miles (80 km) to the southwest near Fulshear, Texas, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

One person was on board each aircraft, the FAA said.

The paraglider landed in the yard of a home while the plane crashed nearby, close to a shooting range, according to the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable's Office.

The names of the two individuals who were killed were not immediately released by the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office.

The plane had been headed to Victoria, Texas, about 140 miles (225 km) southwest of Houston.

The FAA and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

