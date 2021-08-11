2 killed in shooting were rap artists tied to Wu-Tang Clan

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have confirmed that two members a hip-hop group with ties to the multiplatinum rap group Wu-Tang Clan were fatally shot Tuesday in Portland, Oregon.

Relatives on social media identified the rap music artists killed as 12 O’Clock and Murdock of the Brooklyn Zu, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Portland police in a news release identified the two men as David Turner, 45, and Odion Turner, 42, who are cousins.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined both died from gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths homicides, police said.

The shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Four others were hurt in the shooting, including one person who remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday. Police said it took time to confirm whether that victim had been injured in this incident, so police didn't mention that victim on Tuesday.