 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 killed in small plane crash near Florida-Georgia border
0 Comments
AP

2 killed in small plane crash near Florida-Georgia border

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed Friday into a river along the state line between Florida and Georgia, authorities said.

A single-engine Cessna 150 crashed into the St. Marys River north of Jacksonville just before noon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Rescue workers from Nassau County, Florida, and Camden County, Georgia, responded to the crash site, the Florida Times-Union reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the victims were an 18-year-old female student and a 66-year-old male flying instructor. The plane had departed from the nearby Fernandina Beach Municipal Airport in Florida.

A dive team was summoned to help recover the plane from the river, official said.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Nate Sydow describes his human-carrying drone project

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News