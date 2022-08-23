A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction.

A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue charges against the two white Atlanta police officers who clashed with Rayshard Brooks during a June 2020 encounter that ended with the 27-year-old Black man’s fatal shooting.

The National Archives and Records Administration recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That's according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team.

U.S. officials say that as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future. They say a new aid package to be announced includes an additional roughly $3 billion to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come.

Are 'we buy houses cash' offers scams? How a journalist uncovered the truth in one case | Behind the Headlines podcast If you are thinking of selling a home through a company that offers cash for houses, be cautious. One reporter explains what she learned on the latest Behind the Headlines podcast.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in California’s wine country and was sentenced to five days in jail and three years of probation.

Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring. The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet.

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all. The All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday that the team’s leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” according to general manager Sean Marks.

A former head of security at Twitter alleged that the company misled regulators about its poor cybersecurity defenses and its negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts that spread disinformation, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with U.S. officials. Peiter Zatko, Twitter’s security chief until he was fired early this year, filed the complaints last month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

Political violence, autocracy and other threats to democracy | Utterly Moderate Podcast What is the current threat of political violence and is the country sliding toward autocracy? Those topics and more on this week's Utterly Moderate Podcast.

Pfizer’s says its COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring. Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay.

Macy’s is trimming its expectations for the year despite topping expectations in its most recent quarter as it faces a glut of unsold inventory that has afflicted almost the entire retail sector.

The world's newest and most powerful space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released new images of the solar system’s biggest planet Monday. The Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights.

A Belgian-British teenage pilot is set to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane. Mack Rutherford landed Tuesday in southern Belgium ahead of the penultimate leg of his global odyssey. Weather permitting, the 17-year-old aviator is due to land in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on Wednesday, some five months after setting out.

Problems with wireless emergency weather alerts | Across the Sky podcast The weather alerts you get on your phone might be missing the mark. Learn why on the Across the Sky podcast.