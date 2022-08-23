2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is praising the guilty verdicts against two men who plotted to kidnap her in 2020 and warning that violent threats “have no place in our politics.”
Whitmer says threats against officials are a “disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism” and undermine democracy.
Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were convicted of all charges Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
They were accused of scheming to kidnap the Democratic governor and ignite a civil war near the 2020 presidential election.
It was the second trial for Fox and Croft after a jury in April couldn't reach a verdict. Two men were acquitted last spring and two more pleaded guilty.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 23
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a federal judge to prevent the FBI from continuing to review documents recovered from his Florida estate until a neutral special master can be appointed. The attorneys asserted Monday in a court filing, their first since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago two weeks ago, that the sets of documents taken from the residence were “presumptively” covered by executive privilege. They say the matter has captured the attention of the American public and safeguards are needed to protect Trump's constitutional rights. The filing casts the August 8 search as a “shockingly aggressive move.”
Federal authorities say they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. A U.S. Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the federal investigation would be separate from the Arkansas State Police investigation of the arrest. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma.
Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.
At least one of New York City’s most veteran members of Congress will be voted out of office Tuesday in a Democratic primary pitting U.S. Rep. Jerry Nadler against U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney. The unusual battle between incumbents is the result of a redistricting process that lumped Nadler’s home base on the west side of Manhattan together with Maloney’s on the east side. Neither was willing to run in another part of the city. Nadler and Maloney are joined in the race by Suraj Patel, a lawyer and lecturer at New York University.
Heavy rain across the drought-stricken Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads. Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.” The National Weather Service says over 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over 24 hours ending at noon Monday. At least one fatality has been blamed on the downpour as emergency officials say they've responded to dozens of locations with high water on the roads.
A federal judge says Idaho's near-total abortion ban appears to have a serious conflict with a federal law governing emergency health care treatment in Medicare-funded hospitals. U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice against the state of Idaho on Monday. The Justice Department says Idaho's law violates the federal law, which requires hospitals to give “stabilizing treatment” to people experiencing medical emergencies, even if that treatment involves an abortion. Attorneys for the state and the Legislature have argued that the state has the right to criminally prohibit abortions. Winmill says he' will decide by Wednesday whether the abortion ban should be paused while the lawsuit proceeds.
The U.S. State Department has issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities. The State Department issued the alert Monday after the U.S. intelligence community declassified a finding that determined that Russia would take such action, according to a U.S. official familiar with the intelligence. The official was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The new intelligence comes as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine will hit the six-month mark Wednesday, which coincides with Ukraine’s independence day from Soviet Union rule.
A mother whose daughter prosecutors say R. Kelly sexually abused starting when she was 14 told jurors has testified at Kelly's federal trial in Chicago. She told jurors Monday that she lied to a state grand jury 20 years ago, in part, because she and her husband felt threatened by Kelly and feared for their lives if they told the truth. The mom described how she, her husband and Kelly were crying when the parents confronted Kelly in the early 2000s about whether he was abusing their daughter. She testified they were startled when Kelly told them, “You are with us or against us.” She said she took those words to mean “that they were going to harm us if we didn’t do what they wanted us to do.”
Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73. Gaines’ family says the former coach died in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Gaines made many stops in West Texas during a 30-year coaching career. He was best known for a four-year stint leading the highly successful program at Odessa Permian. His 1988 team was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger’s bestselling book. It portrayed a program that favored football over academics but had a sympathetic view of Gaines.
Tom Brady has returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending what has been described as an 11-day, prearranged break from training camp for personal reasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion didn’t address the media after practicing Monday. Teammates and coach Todd Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback was sharp throwing the ball and essentially took up where he left off before leaving the team on Aug. 11. Brady missed two preseason games that Bowles said he wouldn't have played in even if he had been with the team. The coach said it hasn't been determined if Brady might play in this weekend's preseason finale at Indianapolis.