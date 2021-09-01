2 Missouri students lauded for fast action on runaway bus

The school bus carrying children home suddenly lurched off the rural roadway outside of St. James, Missouri. As it tore through a fence and into a field, seventh-grader Tandon Baker realized the driver had passed out.

The unassuming 12-year-old ran to the front of the bus, put his foot on the brake and put the gear into park. Meanwhile, 15-year-old high school sophomore Emilee Williams called 911 from her cellphone, then began comforting the uninjured but scared younger children.

Tandon and Emilee were honored Friday night before the high school football game when Missouri State Highway Patrol Col. Eric Olson presented proclamations from Gov. Mike Parson.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been so proud of two kids," St. James School District Superintendent Tim Webster said. "Just to be able to act that quickly and selflessly. It takes incredible courage for kids to act like that so young.”

St. James is a town of about 4,200 residents in central Missouri. Students from grade school through high school were returning home after the second day of classes in the new academic year when the bus driver suddenly lost consciousness.

The bus rolled through at least one barbed-wire fence.