2 more men arrested during Massachusetts standoff arraigned

The standoff started just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 95 in Wakefield when a State Police trooper stopped to offer assistance to two vehicles parked on the side of the highway to refuel.

The men, who were dressed in military-style clothing and body armor and were armed with long guns and pistols, did not have licenses to carry firearms in Massachusetts, police said.

The self-described leader of the group said they were a militia traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for “training" on private land, although the exact nature of the training remains unclear, according to the police report.

Several members of the group ran into woods, starting an hourslong standoff and forcing the shutdown of a major Boston-area highway during the busy holiday weekend. The standoff ended peacefully without gunfire when members of the group surrendered after negotiations.

State police say they recovered three AR-15 rifles, two pistols, a bolt-action rifle, a shotgun and a short-barrel rifle and ammunition on Saturday.

A court-authorized search of the vehicles turned up at least eight more guns, including handguns, rifles and a shotgun, many of them loaded, as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and other equipment.