2 named as suspects in girl's death on Crow Reservation

“Milly was very outgoing and very respectful. She was truly a little angel here on earth and now in her journey to the other side camp she is truly ‘Our Little Angel,'” it said.

Dust and Old Crow had been granted custody of Mildred in March 2017. In November 2020, Milldred’s relatives informed Bureau of Indian Affairs investigators that they had not seen the girl since 2018.

A petition was filed in Tribal Court in December 2020 requesting a hearing and alleging that Dust and Old Crow had “breached their fiduciary duty to the child.” After a hearing in which the women failed to produce the child or any evidence Mildred was alive, warrants were issued and they were arrested as fugitives in Billings.

Dust and Old Crow were convicted in tribal court in April on charges of misdemeanor endangerment and custodial interference and sentenced to 18 months in tribal jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Crow Tribal Court does not prosecute major crimes on the reservation. Those are handled by state or federal prosecutors. The investigation into Mildred's death is being led by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI.

Dust and Old Crow were being held Friday at a Bureau of Indian Affairs detention facility, officials said. They could not be reached for comment, and it was unknown if they had an attorney.

