HONOLULU (AP) — 2 Native Hawaiian men convicted of federal hate crime in 2014 beating of white man on Maui.
Just In
2 Native Hawaiian men convicted of federal hate crime in 2014 beating of white man on Maui
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted and the killer or killers used a knife or other "edged weapon," police disclosed Tuesday.
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday.
The three students killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia were all members of the school's football team, the school's president said.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
The victims ranged in age from 3 to 12. Officials said no foul play is suspected.
Authorities say 22 Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle and five were critically injured.
Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House. He may have to stave off a long list of potential challengers. Watch live and get updates here.
An adopted Texas boy's father texted "I'm going to end up kill him" days before the 7-year-old was found dead inside a washing machine, according to court documents.
Police are describing the attack as an "unprovoked" and "heinous act." The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was shot and killed by a security guard who confronted him.
A homicide investigation has been opened by police after four people were found dead at a home just outside the University of Idaho's campus in Moscow on Sunday, according to authorities.