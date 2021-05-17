2 Nebraska kids found dead, father arrested in California

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The father of two young children found dead in his eastern Nebraska home, where they had been staying for a court-ordered visitation with him, has been arrested four states away in California, police said.

Police in Bellevue, south of Omaha, said 5-year-old Emily Price and 3-year-old Theodore Price were found dead Sunday morning in 35-year-old Adam Price's home, but he wasn't there when the children were found.

Police have not said how the children died, but said the deaths were being treated as “suspicious.” Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco, and he awaits extradition to Nebraska, police said.

He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant, but no charges had been logged into the online Nebraska court system as of Monday morning. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

The children’s mother, Mary Nielsen, told reporters that she and Adam Price are in the process of getting divorced and that the children were at their father’s home for court-ordered visitation.