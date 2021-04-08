2 new airlines await Americans looking to fly somewhere

The planning for both airlines started before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but they are starting up just as long-homebound Americans look to break out and travel like it's 2019 again. More than 1 million Americans have been flying each day for nearly a month now, and numbers are expected to rise even more this summer.

The last new U.S. airline was Virgin America, which began flying in 2007 and disappeared after Alaska Airlines bought it for $2.6 billion in 2016.

AVELO

Levy is a former Allegiant Air and United Airlines executive who has finally achieved a years-long dream to start an airline.

Avelo’s strategy is straight out of the low-cost-carrier playbook that was first written by Southwest Airlines in the 1970s and copied by others including Allegiant. Part of that strategy involves sticking to secondary airports that have lower costs and less congestion — planes land, take on new passengers, and take off quickly, spending more time in the air and less on the ground.

“It’s not that it hasn’t been done before, it’s just that it hasn’t been done in a really long time — staying away from the really big airports wherever it is possible,” Levy says.