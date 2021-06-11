2 passengers on board fully vaccinated cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

Two guests aboard the Celebrity Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 in required end-of-cruise testing, the cruise line said in a Thursday news release.

Celebrity Millennium -- the first major cruise ship allowing American passengers since the pandemic forced a pause on the industry -- set sail on Saturday.

The two positive guests, which shared a stateroom on the ship, are asymptomatic and are now in isolation while being monitored by a medical team, the release said.

"We are conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation," the news release said.

The ship is sailing "with fully vaccinated crew and guests and following comprehensive protocols that align with our destination partners and exceed CDC guidelines to protect the health and safety of our guests," the release said.

The 7-day cruise from St. Maarten includes port stops in Barbados, Aruba and Curacao.

All guests were required to show vaccination proof and a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before from St. Maarten Saturday, the release said.