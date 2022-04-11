 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted at about 4 p.m. Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff's Lt. Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.

Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.

It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

