2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

MIAMI (AP) — Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June, ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship.

The company's Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said Friday that its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten. One itinerary will stop in Aruba, Curacao and Barbados, and another will stop in Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados.

Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”

Royal Caribbean Group's namesake line will start a week later with a voyage leaving from Nassau, the Bahamas on the Adventure of the Seas.

In both cases, passengers 18 and older will be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of boarding the ship.

With the Caribbean such a popular destination, “It’s not entirely surprising to see both Celebrity and Royal Caribbean finding a way to return to the region,” said Colleen McDaniel, editor or Cruise Critic, a website that reviews cruises. “But it is massive news for the cruise industry, and for the Caribbean itself.”