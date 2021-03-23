2 spring breakers drugged, raped woman, then partied, police say. She died in South Beach hotel

Collier fit the description of one of the men and was found Saturday on Ocean Drive at Eighth Street — an area that has been jam-packed with partyers in recent weeks. He was wearing the same pants seen in the video, according to the report.

He confessed to police that he and Taylor met the woman at a local restaurant. Collier claimed that Taylor gave the girl a “green pill” as they walked on Ocean Drive. It was unclear from the arrest report whether she took the pill willingly, or if she was given it surreptitiously.

Collier told police that he believed the drug was Percocet, a powerful pain reliever, a Miami Beach detective testified during Monday’s bond hearing.

“Obviously, we sent it to the lab,” Miami Beach Detective Luis Alsina told the judge. “We don’t know if it was fentanyl or some other narcotic.”

Collier said “that he went along with (Taylor) as they planned to have sex with the victim,” according to the report.

Walking into the hotel, the detective testified, the woman was staggering enough that Taylor had to hold her up as they walked into the elevator. “The defendant was holding her from behind, holding her by the neck so she could stand,” Alsina said.