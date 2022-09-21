 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 teens dead after shots are fired into house in SW Michigan

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A group of people shot into a home in a small southwestern Michigan city, killing two teenagers and injuring three others inside, police said Wednesday.

Niles police said the shooting late Tuesday could be related to two homicides in the same area, one in August and another two weeks ago. Investigators didn't elaborate.

“Investigators believe that a group of people approached the house and began shooting into the residence,” shortly before midnight, Capt. Mike Dawson said.

Demi Galvin, 15, and Yasmeen Scott, 18, were killed, while three males were injured and taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana, Dawson said in a written statement.

No information about their conditions was released.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon. Niles, population 11,000, is 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

