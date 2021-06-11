2-year sentence for man convicted of insider Amazon trading

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who admitted using inside information from his wife about Amazon to trade the company's stock has been sentenced to 26 months in prison.

Viky Bohra, 37, received the sentence Thursday for illegally trading Amazon stock after pleading guilty last year to securities fraud, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.

Bohra admitted he made profits of $1.4 million between 2016 and 2018 with information provided by his wife, Gorman said.

She had access to confidential information about Amazon revenue and expenses and because of her work, the couple was subject to blackout periods when no stock could be traded, prosecutors said. Despite that restriction, Bohra conducted trades during blackout periods, the prosecutors said.

Bohra’s wife, Laksha Bohra, will not face charges as a result of her husband's plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Boyra and his family have paid $2.6 million in penalties and interest in the case. Because of those payments, the federal government won't seek forfeiture, Gorman said.