2 years after Georgia shipwreck, heavy lifting nearly done

“It’s obvious that we are very close to the end of this wreck removal phase,” Himes said. “We are committed to being as safe now as we were throughout the response. So slow and smooth and steady helps us stay safe.”

Even after all giant chunks of the shipwreck are out of the water, the salvage job will be far from over.

At least three sections of the ship, possibly four, will need to be broken down further at a local dock before they can be transported by barge to a scrapyard in Louisiana. Himes said that should take several months.

Meanwhile, crews will need to recover cars and other debris that fell into the water as the Golden Ray was being carved into giant pieces. Then they have to remove metal shipping containers and rock placed around the partly submerged wreck to stabilize it during demolition, as well as take down the giant mesh barrier installed around the site to contain debris.

Those cleanup efforts at the wreck site are expected to take a month or two, Himes said.

“It’s still a long way to go,” said Fletcher Sams, executive director of the Altamaha Riverkeeper environmental group, who has closely followed the Golden Ray demolition.