20 years after 9/11: Surviving the attack was 'just the first piece of the journey'

"My experience from the first disaster was that it's a strangely happy moment when you know that you've survived," Bruce Stephan says. "It's almost like you're reborn... to know that you're alive and that you still have a shot at life, and here's your chance to do something."

"When it happened a second time, it's just like, 'Oh, my God.'"

After the earthquake, the New York City natives resolved to change their workaholic lives. After 9/11, they did.

Within two months, the couple moved to Essex, a northern New York town of roughly 700 people. While telecommuting and sometimes actually commuting, they made time for other things — church, a book club, amateur theater, gardening, zoning meetings, a local newsletter. They cherished a newfound sense of community.

But a work opportunity pulled them back to San Francisco in 2009. They loved it, until the pandemic made them rethink their lives again.

"One of the things that that we discovered as a result of the disasters was that being in a community ... is maybe the biggest reward you can have," Stephan, 65, says from their front porch in Essex. They moved back last year.

***

'I WAS A WALKING ZOMBIE'