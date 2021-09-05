20 years after 9/11: The ways we remember

"We reconstruct the event through our own lens, and part of that lens is very social," Batcho says. "You would think that the memories would be more cohesive and homogeneous. It turns out that it's much more complicated than that."

***

May 31, 2002, less than a year afterward. former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani tells high school students in Shanksville at their commencement: "A hundred years from now, people are going to come and want to see it. And they are going to want to know what happened."

Sept. 11, 2016, the 15th anniversary. President Barack Obama says: "Fifteen years may seem like a long time. But for the families who lost a piece of their heart that day, I imagine it can seem like just yesterday."

That fundamental tension — it feels like yesterday, yes, but it is also becoming part of history for the long haul — is what confronts us in the coming days as many revisit and consider 9/11 and commit their own acts of remembering.