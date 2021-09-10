20 years later, fallout from toxic WTC dust cloud grows

In the federal health program's early years, many people enrolling were police officers, firefighters and other people who worked on the debris pile. More recently, though, a majority of applications have been from people who worked or lived in Lower Manhattan -- folks like Carl Sadler, who was in Morgan Stanley’s 76th floor office in the Trade Center’s south tower when it was struck and rocked by a hijacked aircraft.

“There were millions of pieces of paper flying out. Credenzas. Computers,” Salder says. “We saw chairs flying by that looked like they had people in them.”

He worked his way down stairwells and escalators to the street, then moved away with the crowd. “As we got to Water Street, just a block away from the Fulton Fish Market, there was a huge explosion and the clouds and everything just turned black ash and gray and we were covered with soot,” he says.

Initially, Sadler’s health seemed fine. But a few years after the attacks, he started to get winded while exercising and suffering from recurring bronchitis. In his 60s, he had to give up some outdoor pursuits like skiing and soccer.

“I just had breathing problems," he says, “but I never knew what they were."