2021 on track to be America's deadliest; Kim Potter jury asks about consensus; plus more top news

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

The first full day of winter is bringing snow, but only to portions of the Northeast and Northwest. The rest of the US will have to dream of a white Christmas as unusually warm winter weather is building in the Plains. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the details.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Deadliest Year

FILE - Medical staff move a COVID-19 patient who died to a loading dock to hand off to a funeral home van, at the Willis-Knighton Medical Center in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, but U.S. health officials say 2021 is shaping up to be even worse. 

2021 on track to surpass last year as nation's deadliest

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say 2021 is shaping up to be even deadlier than last year.

It's too early to say for sure, since all the death reports for November and December won’t be in for many weeks. But based on available information, it seems likely 2021 will surpass last year's record number of deaths by at least 15,000, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's death statistics.

Last year was the most lethal in U.S. history, due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic. A CDC report being released Wednesday shows 2020 was actually even worse than the agency previously reported.

Daunte Wright Officer Trial

In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu hears questions from the jury during deliberations in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. 

Jurors at Kim Potter trial to resume work Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright were to begin their third day of deliberations Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement.

The jury asked Judge Regina Chu Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can't reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work.

Former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted of the most serious charge, Potter, 49, would face a sentence of about seven years under state guidelines, though prosecutors have said they will seek more.

MORNING LISTEN

How to be a 5-star traveler this holiday season:

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Dec. 22

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials say 2021 is shaping up to be even deadlier than last year.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright were to begin their third day of deliberations Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party's signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Tuesday reversed its own legal opinion and said it would allow federal inmates released on home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic to stay out of prison.

Nearly $100 billion at minimum has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs set up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, the U.S. Secret Service said Tuesday.

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating at Ghislaine Maxwell's trial finished its first full day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict, having asked to review the testimony of three of four women who said they were teens when the British socialite aided financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing them.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An advertising-technology billionaire has formally resigned his membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and rebuked the faith over social issues and LGBTQ rights in an unusual public move.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials announced approval Tuesday of two large-scale solar projects in California and moved to open up public lands in other Western states to potential solar power development, as part of the Biden administration’s effort to counter climate change by shifting from fossil fuels.

While no team has clinched a postseason spot in the jam-packed AFC, there never have been more teams alive in the playoff hunt this late in a season.

Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, helping the Philadelphia Eagles come back from an early deficit to beat virus-ravaged Washington 27-17 Tuesday night in a critical showdown with NFC playoff implications.

The NHL is not sending players to the Beijing Olympics over concerns that the pandemic will disrupt the league’s ability to complete a full season.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Brazil Christmas

Jose Ivanildo, who lost the use of his legs due to infantile paralysis, uses a skate board as he begs for money at a traffic light dressed as Santa Claus in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The 48-year-old, known as "Ivanildo do Skate," said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made people scared to open their windows. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 22

Today in history: Dec. 22

In 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the …

Today in sports history: Dec. 22

Today in sports history: Dec. 22

In 2003, Brett Favre passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns a day after his father dies, moving into second place in NFL history for career …

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

