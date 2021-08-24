 Skip to main content
23 migrants arrested after coming ashore in South Florida
AP

  Updated
MIAMI (AP) — A group of migrants was taken into federal custody after coming ashore Tuesday afternoon in South Florida.

Federal officers and local law enforcement took 23 migrants into custody near Key Biscayne, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Thomas Martin posted on social media.

Officials said the group had been smuggled ashore.

Federal officials didn't immediately say where the migrants had come from.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

