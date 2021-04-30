240-pound sturgeon caught in Michigan among biggest ever recorded

How's this for a big fish story.

A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crew caught a 240-pound sturgeon last week. It is 6-foot-10, with a girth of nearly 4 feet. It is a native — and threatened — species to Michigan and one of the largest lake sturgeon ever caught in the United States.

"We're trying to protect this fishery," said Justin Chiotti, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist. "Everybody is always catching a huge sturgeon. Everybody catches a 100-pounder. But a fish this size is very, very rare to catch."

This fish was caught by a crew in a boat near Grosse Ile in the Detroit River.

The crew of three — two women and a man all in their 30s — measured and tagged the fish, a female, with a chip similar to what people put in their pets. So if anyone ever caught it again in the next 100 years, that person would know it was the same one and release it.

They also took a photo of it, which, any fisher knows, is essential.

Within minutes, the photo posted to social media Friday started going viral.

What is less known, however, is the story of how it was caught.