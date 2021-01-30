25 ways to stay warm this winter that won't break the bank

A year into the pandemic, winter is the last of the four seasons we're newly experiencing during this crisis. Each season has had its curveballs, but one winter challenge may be staying warm if you can't afford or are cutting back on indoor heating.

Since we still need to prevent spreading the coronavirus, pre-pandemic ways to escape wintry chills may not be available: such as visiting a library, warming center or a friend's house.

Staying warm is necessary "for a variety of health reasons" in addition to comfort, said Dr. Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association. For people with arthritis, stiffness "in your back and neck and sore joints do occur more in colder weather. ... People who have metabolic conditions can be sensitive to the weather, like diabetes, for example, and heart disease. The more cold you are, the more stress you put on your heart."

Despite being limited in terms of public or social alternatives, a little savvy based on our warm-blooded bodies, food, appliances, furniture, the outdoor elements and more can go a long way. Here are 25 ways to stay warm this winter — with or without indoor heating — that won't break the bank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0