29-year-old man convicted again of murdering 6-week-old son

Dearmas was babysitting the twins and their 3-year-old brother in the New Orleans suburb of Slidell while their mother worked early on May 10, 2017. He originally told the mother and investigators that the older brother had dropped the infant twice while Dearmas was in the shower.

Karter died three days later in a hospital.

After detectives said Karter's injuries were too serious to have been caused by falling from a 3-year-old's arms, Dearmas said that he himself had fallen twice with the baby in his arms. Still later, he said, he had slapped the infant twice, knocking him to the floor, because he was screaming.

Montgomery said prosecutors played videotape of that interview, in which Dearmas said, “I tried to check myself but just couldn't."

Jurors also convicted Dearmas of cruelty to a juvenile and rejected both manslaughter and a plea of not guilty because of insanity, Montgomery said.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty at either trial, leaving life in prison as the only possible sentence.

