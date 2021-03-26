2K attend Boulder vigil for victims of supermarket shooting

Neguse said he had spoken with some of his colleagues about how to curb gun violence. “It does not have to be this way,” he said, prompting cheers.

One woman yelled, “Ban assault weapons.” That prompted another woman to scold her for not showing respect. “This is about people who died,” she said. “This is a memorial.”

Earlier Thursday, an attorney for accused shooter Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa asked for the mental health evaluation but provided no details about Alissa's mental health. The suspect's next hearing will not be scheduled for two to three months to allow the defense to evaluate his mental state and evidence collected by investigators.

“Our position is we cannot do anything until we are able to fully assess Mr. Alissa’s mental illness,” public defender Kathryn Herold said.

Alissa, 21, did not speak except to say “yes” to a question from the judge, who advised him that he is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a police officer, who was unhurt.

Boulder officer, 51-year-old Eric Talley, was among those killed. His funeral was set for next Tuesday.