2nd arrest made in deadly downtown Austin mass shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police made a second arrest Monday in a weekend shooting that killed a man and left more than a dozen more people wounded after gunfire rang out on in a busy, downtown Austin entertainment district.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy at Harker Heights High School in Harker Heights, according to statements from Austin police and the Killeen Independent School District. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Austin police are working closely with the Killeen Independent School District and its police department in the investigation, according to a statement from the district.

A spokesman for Killeen school police confirmed the arrest of the 17-year-old and referred further questions to the school district about 70 miles (112.65 kilometers) north of Austin. The school district referred questions to Austin police, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.