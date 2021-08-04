2nd man charged in killing of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

“Our child is supposed to be here with us,” Williamson said. “I had to go to her grave site.”

Turner’s family is suing the city, saying a lack of leadership and protective action led to the little girl's death.

Secoriea was fatally shot in an SUV with her mother and another adult near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer on June 12.

Makeshift barricades had been set up in the area after Brooks was killed, and armed men had been blocking roads in the area and turning some drivers away. The SUV Secoriea was in was trying to make a U-turn at one of the barricades when shots were fired into the vehicle, police said. Investigators have said as many as four people opened fire, but until Wednesday, just one person had been charged in the case.

Authorities have not said how they linked McKinney to Turner's shooting or if they’re searching for any more suspects.

Both McKinney and Conley remained held at the Fulton County Jail without bond. McKinney is scheduled for a first appearance hearing in Fulton County Magistrate Court on Thursday. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

