2nd South Carolina inmate seeking to block electrocution

Attorneys for both inmates were expected in state court Monday, for arguments that South Carolina's new law is unconstitutional because the men were sentenced under an older iteration of the statute that made lethal injection the default execution method.

That lawsuit was filed shortly after Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law a bill that forces death row inmates for now to choose between the electric chair or a newly formed firing squad, in hopes the state can restart executions after an involuntary 10-year pause that the state attributed to the inability to procure lethal injection drugs. Lethal injection remains the default method, but the new law compels the condemned to choose between electrocution and a firing squad if drugs aren’t available.

In the papers filed Friday, Owens' attorneys included an affidavit from state Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, who notes that the only method available to the state is electrocution.

South Carolina's last execution took place in 2011, and its lethal injection drugs expired in 2013. The state, one of eight that still electrocute inmates, has yet to assemble a firing squad. There are 37 men on the state’s death row.