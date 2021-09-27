2nd top Fed official to retire in wake of trading activity

“The Federal Reserve is approaching a critical point in our economic recovery as it deliberates the future path of monetary policy,” Kaplan said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the recent focus on my financial disclosure risks becoming a distraction.” Kaplan said he would resign Oct. 8.

Last year, Kaplan made trades worth at least $1 million in 22 stocks and index funds, including Amazon, Chevron, Facebook, and Johnson & Johnson.

Rosengren had invested in funds that owned mortgage-backed bonds, the same kind that the Fed has been buying hundreds of billions of dollars' worth this year.

Rosengren said earlier Monday that he is retiring this week for health reasons. He became eligible last year for a kidney transplant and said the stress of working at the Fed during the pandemic recession worsened his health.

“It has become clear that I should aim to reduce my stress so that I can focus on my health issues," Rosengren said in a written statement.