3 Alabama professors on leave over insensitive photos

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Three professors at the University of South Alabama have been placed on leave after racially insensitive Halloween photos surfaced of them, the university said.

USA President Tony Waldrop made the announcement Friday. An independent investigation into the incident will be conducted by attorney Suntrease Williams-Maynard, a former trial attorney for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Mobile and a former assistant U.S. attorney for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama and the Southern District of Texas, he said.

The pictures were taken at an on-campus Halloween party in 2014, according to a petition created by USA students, multiple news agencies reported. Then-Dean of the Mitchell College of Business and current finance professor Bob Wood was dressed in a Confederate soldier’s uniform, while professors Alex Sharland and Teresa Weldy posed with a whip and noose.

Waldrop wrote in a statement that the symbols and costume are offensive and do not represent the university’s principles.