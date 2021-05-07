3 arrested can challenge Louisiana pipeline trespass law

He said the environmental and community groups don't claim that they plan to protest in St. Martin Parish or the other two parishes in Duhe's district.

A separate challenge, filed by people who say they were arrested because they protested in a canoe and a kayak on a waterway near the pipeline, remains in federal court in Baton Rouge.

The law “is part of a national effort to crack down on environmental activists across the U.S.,” the Center for Constitutional Rights, which represents White Hat, Savage and Mejia, said in Thursday's news release. It said the first was passed in Oklahoma in 2017, and said similar bills have been introduced 23 times in 18 states since 2017, including 14 in 2019.

“This law is extremely dangerous,” said attorney Pam Spees of the Center for Constitutional Rights.

It violates the First Amendment because it makes people more reluctant to speak out, she said.

And, she said Friday, “It is so vague it runs afoul of every requirement for criminal law to give people notice as to what they can and cannot do.”