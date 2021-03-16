3 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Florida neighborhood

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy who was riding in an SUV with his mother died after a small plane struggling to return to a South Florida airport crashed into them on a residential street, officials said.

The boy, Taylor Bishop, and two people on the plane died in the Monday afternoon crash, which was recorded by a neighbor's security camera, fire officials said. The boy's mother, Megan Bishop, was also injured, but was released from the hospital later Monday, Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez told news outlets.

Two people on the plane also died, Rodriguez said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines and was returning just before 3 p.m., the fire chief said. He said it may have experienced mechanical issues after taking off.

“The car literally looks like it’s just in half," neighbor Salah Elshaer, who called 911, told WSVN.

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside, and everything was on fire,” another neighbor, Annabel Fernandez, told the television station.