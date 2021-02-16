3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes

She said she was surprised to hear heavy winds and thunder and see intense lightning just before midnight Monday.

“They said it was going to rain. Not severe weather at all. No forewarning,” she said.

Mark Willis, meteorologist in charge for The National Weather Service’s office in nearby Wilmington, said the same cold front bringing freezing temperatures, ice and snow from Canada to Mexico created conditions favorable to tornadoes in North Carolina, where it pushed up against a warm front from the Gulf of Mexico.

A weather service team will survey the damage and confirm that a tornado did indeed touch down, Willis said.

Steve McCreedy, 69, said by phone that he and his wife were awakened by their dog and dove into a closet as they heard their windows shattering and trees snapping outside.

“I heard my dog was kind of whimpering and I got up and went in to see her. And all of a sudden I just started hearing the rumbling, like they say, the train getting louder and louder,” he said.