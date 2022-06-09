3 dead after multiple-vehicle highway crashes in Arkansas

MIDWAY, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed Wednesday after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily-traveled Interstate 30 in southwestern Arkansas, state police officials said.

The crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Midway, Arkansas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. The highway was closed.

Arkansas State Police reported multiple fatalities about an hour later and troopers were working to account for all of the motorists involved.

A fire was reported at one of the crash sites, police said, and video from the scene showed multiple large trucks burning.

Traffic was so paralyzed that state workers distributed snacks and water to stranded motorists about 7:30 p.m.

Additional information was immediately available.

