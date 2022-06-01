3 dead in hospital shooting in Tulsa; shooter also died

A police captain says three people have been killed in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg confirmed the number of dead Wednesday. Meulenberg said the shooter also was dead. It was unclear how the shooter died.

St. Francis Health System locked down its campus Wednesday afternoon because of the situation at the Natalie Medical Building. The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center. Aerial footage from a TV helicopter appeared to show first responders wheeling someone on a stretcher away from the hospital building.

