3 dead in UVa shooting were members of football team; suspect now in custody. Live updates.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the shooting at the University of Virginia that killed three members of the football team has been taken into custody.

The suspect in the Sunday night shooting was identified as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Two others were wounded in the shooting, which happened on a bus of students who were returning from an off-campus trip.

UVa President Jim Ryan confirmed Devin Chandler, D'Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. were killed in Sunday night's shooting.

Classes at the university were canceled Monday, following the violence Sunday night, and the Charlottesville campus was unusually quiet as authorities searched for the suspect.

In a letter to the university posted on social media, Ryan said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert Sunday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm." The message warned students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on Culbreth Road on the northern outskirts of campus.

Access to the shooting scene was blocked by police vehicles Monday morning. Officials urged students to shelter in place and helicopters could be heard overhead as a smattering of traffic and dog-walkers made their way around campus.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

In his letter to campus, the university president said Jones was suspected to have committed the shooting and that he was a student.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

